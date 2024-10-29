iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Stake Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

