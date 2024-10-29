J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $313.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day moving average of $271.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $317.91. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

