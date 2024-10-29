J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 515.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 420.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 401.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

