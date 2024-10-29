Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. American Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 950,861 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,567,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,984,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,445,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 432,252 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

