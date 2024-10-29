Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

