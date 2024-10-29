J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.72 and a twelve month high of $66.51.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.