Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Increased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after buying an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,437,000 after buying an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $623.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $612.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $646.60.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

