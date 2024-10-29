Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $101.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

