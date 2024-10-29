DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,863,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

