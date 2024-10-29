Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

