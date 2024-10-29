Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $219.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $204.55 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

