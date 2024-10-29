J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,481 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

