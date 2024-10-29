CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $424.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 135.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 77.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.