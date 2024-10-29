L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $895.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $919.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $864.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

