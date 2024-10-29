Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 968 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 125,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.88 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

