Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $469.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

