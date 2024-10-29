Tributary Capital Management LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 60,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,561,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,996.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 104.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $831.55 and a 12 month high of $2,103.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,887.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,590.33.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.