Salomon & Ludwin LLC Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Nucor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 4.4 %

NUE opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

