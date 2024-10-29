Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 154.7% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,198,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,186,000 after buying an additional 80,511 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 847,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

