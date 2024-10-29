Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

