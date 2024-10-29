Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.42. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

