Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. TPG GP A LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,518,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 361,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $24,165,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

LW opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

