Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

