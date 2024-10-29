Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 2.5% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0 %

Aflac stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

