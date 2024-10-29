PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,059.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.47. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.