Ballentine Partners LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $200.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.