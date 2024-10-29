Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) PT Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 19,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $532,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,830,363.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,403 shares of company stock worth $1,582,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter worth $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

