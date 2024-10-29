Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HON opened at $206.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.