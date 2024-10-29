Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

NASDAQ VC opened at $95.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.49. Visteon has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $131.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Visteon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Visteon by 85.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

