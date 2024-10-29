Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 678,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

