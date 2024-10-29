State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.08 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.3% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,336,000 after purchasing an additional 669,568 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 33,261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

