DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 21,490 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of IQVIA worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 80.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $230.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

