Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $58.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

