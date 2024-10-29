Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:EW opened at $68.52 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $39,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

