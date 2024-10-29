Robert W. Baird Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $68.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,092,000 after buying an additional 1,405,319 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,064,000 after buying an additional 907,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

