FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $11,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

