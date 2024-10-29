Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,065,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.