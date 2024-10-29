Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after buying an additional 600,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,013,000 after acquiring an additional 494,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,964,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.