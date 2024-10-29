GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 255.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,665 shares of company stock worth $90,093 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

