Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,993,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 33,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,966,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,533,000 after buying an additional 155,403 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 81,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Melius Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

