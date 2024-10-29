Allworth Financial LP Buys 251 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

GLW stock opened at $46.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

