Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 902.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 554,200 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $106,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 174,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,239,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.6 %
AVGO stock opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.95.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.