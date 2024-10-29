Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.