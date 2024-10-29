Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $225.92.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
