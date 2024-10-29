The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31,680.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 694,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,310,000 after acquiring an additional 691,900 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,633,000 after acquiring an additional 559,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,980,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 301.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 333,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,191,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,320,000 after acquiring an additional 233,742 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Argus raised The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $113.39 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.64%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

