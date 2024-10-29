Allworth Financial LP Sells 135 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 473.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 34.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $674,336,000 after acquiring an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $275.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.57 and a 200-day moving average of $274.86. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $229.07 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

