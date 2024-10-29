Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

