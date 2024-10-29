C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,465,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4,860.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

