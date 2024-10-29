CWC Advisors LLC. Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.9% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,224,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242,455 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,005.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,577,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $172.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

