Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,544 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.24.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

