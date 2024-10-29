Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after buying an additional 527,166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.73 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

